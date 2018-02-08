Cops find remains of six people on alleged serial killer’s property

NEW YORK POST:

Toronto police said Thursday they’ve recovered the remains of at least six people from planters on a property connected to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Lead investigator Det. St. Hank Idsinga said the remains, found on property McArthur used as storage in exchange for doing the landscaping, included some from one of the five men McArthur is already charged with killing, Andrew Kinsman.

McArthur was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the disappearances of Kinsman and Selim Esen, two men last seen in the “Gay Village” district of Toronto. Not long after that, he was charged with the murders of three more men and police said they were on a wide search for other possible victims.