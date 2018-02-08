Conservatives Slam Schumer-McConnell Budget Deal

BREITBART – SEAN MORAN

Conservative lawmakers and grassroots organizations slammed the Schumer-McConnell budget deal.

“I’m not only a ‘no.’ I’m a ‘hell no,’” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said on Wednesday.

The budget deal between Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell will increase defense and domestic spending by roughly $300 billion over the next two years; the Defense Department’s budget will rise by $80 billion and domestic spending will increase by $63 billion in 2018 alone. The budget deal will also raise the debt ceiling for one year.

It’s a “Christmas tree on steroids,” Congressman Dave Brat (R-VA) said, suggesting that the spending bill is full of pork-barrel spending.

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) said, ” This spending proposal is disgusting and reckless — the biggest spending increase since 2009. I urge every American to speak out against this fiscal insanity.”