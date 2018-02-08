Congress’ Leaders Exclude Border Wall Funding from $296 Billion Budget Deal

BREITBART – NEIL MUNRO

The two-year $296 billion budget deal includes no money for the border wall but does direct the Department of Homeland Security to $800 million for various disaster-related construction and procurement projects.

The exclusion of border-wall funding in the two-year budget planning document does not block border-wall funds from being included in the final appropriations bills for 2018. Both the Senate and House draft bills now include roughly $1.5 billion for wall construction in 2018.

President Donald Trump has called for a $25 billion fund to build the wall over several years.

Once the two-year budget plan is approved, legislators will try to finish the 2018 appropriations bill during the next six weeks — and Democrats will likely oppose any significant border-wall spending for 2018.