Border patrol agent likely attacked from behind despite FBI finding no scuffle, union chief says

FOX NEWS:

A U.S. border patrol agent who died near the Mexico border in Texas last November may have been ambushed and attacked from behind, explaining why the FBI did not find signs of a scuffle detailed in newly released findings, the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) union chief told Fox News on Thursday.

Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez, 36, died of “blunt force trauma” to his head caused by an “undetermined manner of death,” an autopsy report released Tuesday said. Martinez and agent Stephen Garland were found injured on Nov. 18 in a culvert near Interstate 10 outside of Van Horn. Though the FBI said in a report Wednesday that their investigation found “no scuffle, altercation or attack,” NBPC union chief Brandon Judd told Fox News that investigators still suspect there was an assault on a federal agent.