Study: 2 of 12 Americans Who Joined Islamic State and Returned to U.S. Remain Free

BREITBART – PENNY STARR

George Washington University’s Program on Extremism released a study Monday focused on Americans who traveled to Iraq or Syria to join the Islamic State (ISIS).

The study, titled “American Jihadists in Syria and Iraq,” provides details on 64 of the 300 or so jihadists the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified as those who attempted to or did travel abroad to join the radical Islamic group. The 64 on whom the study focused made it to the Middle East, and 12 of those returned to the United States.

Of those twelve, nine were arrested, one returned to Syria and died in a suicide attack, and two, while known by authorities, remain free. One, according to the study, has planned an attack inside the U.S.