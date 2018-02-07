‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue Features First Nude Photo Series to Celebrate #MeToo

BREITBART – DANIEL NUSSBAUM

Sports Illustrated magazine is set to honor the ongoing #MeToo movement in its annual Swimsuit issue this year by featuring its first-ever nude photograph collection.

The photo series — dubbed “In Her Own Words” — features models including Sailor Brinkley Cook, Robyn Lawley and Paulina Porizkova posing nude with various words written across their bodies in black marker.

According to a preview of the issue from SI, the models chose the phrases scrawled on their bodies and the positions they were photographed in, with the shoot entirely conducted by an all-female crew.

The models were reportedly photographed by Taylor Ballantyne and the shoot is set to be the subject of a television special airing on Sports Illustrated TV next week, when the issue will also be published.