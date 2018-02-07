Sorority members spark outrage with racially charged photo

NEW YORK POST:

A racially charged photo posted by sorority members at George Washington University sparked outrage from student leaders, who called on administrators to ban he Greek group from campus, according to reports.

The picture, which was shared wildly on social media last week, showed two members of the Alpha Phi sorority posing with a banana peel and included the caption: “Izzy: I’m 1/16 Black,” WJLA reported.

The girls weren’t identified but they, and a third student who took the photo, had been kicked out from the sorority, according to the school’s student newspaper, The GW Hatchet.

The sorority also apologized on its Facebook page, writing: “We recognize that there are issues within our organization relating to our privilege and lack of diversity, and we are committed to listening to the voices of those who have been harmed by the actions of those individuals and by our actions as a chapter.”

On Monday, the Student Association Senate voted unanimously to banish the sorority from campus.