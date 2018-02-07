Serial Shooter Targets Homeless in Las Vegas

THE LAS VEGAS SUN – RICARDO TORRES-CORTEZ

Metro Police say the same gunman is responsible for fatally shooting two homeless men and wounding two other people in the past nine days.

Three of the four victims were homeless, and the other, who was shot in Logandale, about 60 miles north of Las Vegas, was by himself outside a convenience store when the gunman opened fire, Metro homicide unit Capt. Robert Plummer said.

Forensic analysis connected the same gun to all four shootings, he said.

“After killing two people and shooting two others, if he isn’t (a serial killer), he’s on his way to being one,” Plummer said. By the FBI’s definition, a serial killer is a suspect who kills three or more people with about a month between slayings, he added.

The shooter, a white or Hispanic man about 6 feet tall, was captured on surveillance video at three of the scenes and was driving a newer-model Hyundai Tucson Sport or Limited, authorities said. The small SUV is either gray or light blue, Plummer said.