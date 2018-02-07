Over 2,000 Germans March Against Mass Migration in City Experiencing Wave of Migrant Crime

BREITBART – CHRIS TOMLINSON

Around 2,000 demonstrators gathered in the German city of Cottbus over the weekend to protest mass migration after the city had seen a rise in violence that often involved migrants.

The protest, organised by the group Zukunft Heimat or Future Homeland, saw 2,000 individuals gather to protest the ongoing migrant violence in the city, Deutsche Welle reports.

Among the protesters were everyday Germans, young and old, along with right-wing activists.

One of the most famous faces at the event was Dresden-based anti-Islamisation movement PEGIDA founder Lutz Bachmann who gave a speech to the crowd. Anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician Daniel Freiherr von Lutzow was also present but did not speak.