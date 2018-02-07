‘I think people are really disgusted’ – Quentin Tarantino faces Hollywood backlash

THE GUARDIAN – RORY CARROLL

It started with Uma Thurman revealing that Quentin Tarantino bullied her into driving an unsafe car that crashed and now days later it is Tarantino’s reputation and possibly career that is skidding at dangerously high speed.

With accusations flying at the Pulp Fiction director from all over Hollywood, his status as one of America’s most revered auteurs is at risk, prompting speculation about his future.

Tarantino apologised on Monday for putting Thurman in harm’s way during the filming of Kill Bill, calling it “the biggest regret of my life”, but by Tuesday he was facing a growing outcry over other perceived offences.

Audio emerged of him defending fellow director Roman Polanski’s sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in 1977, saying she was “down with it” and that rape was a “buzzword” that didn’t apply to the situation.