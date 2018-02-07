Here’s Audio of Quentin Tarantino Defending Roman Polanski: 13-Year-Old Girl ‘Wanted to Have It’

JEZEBEL – MADELEINE DAVIES

In October of 2017, director Quentin Tarantino spoke out about his longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein and the mounting accusations of sexual assault against him, telling the New York Times, “I knew enough to do more than I did. There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things.”

If you were being generous, you could chalk this up to refreshing honesty from one of America’s most beloved auteurs, but—as Uma Thurman recently told the Times—you’d be mistaken to do so. In a recent Maureen Dowd op-ed, Thurman describes Tarantino as a volatile manipulator who not only ignored Weinstein’s behavior, but also sided against her following her own assault at Weinstein’s hands. Things turned, she said, on the set of the Kill Bill movies during a scene in which Tarantino demanded she do her own stunts.

She says she insisted that she didn’t feel comfortable operating the car and would prefer a stunt person to do it. Producers say they do not recall her objecting. “Quentin came in my trailer and didn’t like to hear no, like any director,” she says. “He was furious because I’d cost them a lot of time. But I was scared. He said: ‘I promise you the car is fine. It’s a straight piece of road.’” He persuaded her to do it, and instructed: “ ‘Hit 40 miles per hour or your hair won’t blow the right way and I’ll make you do it again.’ But that was a deathbox that I was in. The seat wasn’t screwed down properly. It was a sand road and it was not a straight road.” (Tarantino did not respond to requests for comment.)