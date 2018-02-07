EU Threatens Force Against Countries Refusing Migrants

NEWSWARS – DAN LYMAN

European globalists are preparing to “force” Central European nations to accept mandated migrant quotas and open borders, according to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban.

Following a meeting with fellow Fidesz party officials, PM Orban posted a short video on Facebook summarizing the threat leveled by Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel at Hungary and allied governments, vowing to stand firm in defense of European civilization and Christian identity.

“The presidency of Fidesz has discussed yesterday the announcement of the Belgian prime minister, that they will – if necessary with force – obligate Central European countries, including Hungary, to accept migrants,” Orban said. “According to their plan, this will happen in June at the summit of the prime ministers in Brussels.”

“Our presidency has taken a stand: we cannot give in to extortion. We will fight those who want to change the Christian identity of Hungary and Europe.”