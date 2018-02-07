Denmark reveals controversial plan to ban full-face veils

NEW YORK POST:

Denmark is planning to ban Islamic full-face veils in public.

Justice Minister Soren Pape Poulsen said keeping your face hidden is disrespectful to society.

The bill is expected to be adopted when it goes through the Danish parliament in the spring.

The proposed ban says the “burqa, niqab and balaclavas where only eyes and mouth are visible are examples of clothes that hide the face.”

The bill contains exceptions for covering the face in other ways, such as when wearing winter clothing, sports gear or festival masks.’