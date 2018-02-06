Who manipulated the stock market to hurt Trump?

While most economists say the drop is a result of a correction brought on by trepidation about rising interest rates and high inflation, Savage questioned whether other forces were at work with the sudden volatility.

He said the Federal Reserve was deliberately running up interest rates as part of a scheme to sabotage Trump:

Trump’s stirring SOTU speech last week was so great that even CBS admitted 75 percent of the people who watched it approved of it and loved it. So what happened right afterwards?

The establishment, meaning the ‘Deep State,’ call it whatever you want, went into overdrive to destroy Trump, or try to destroy him, where he is strongest, because they couldn’t get him where they thought he was weakest.

So they are taking the market down. They are trying to hurt you. They are the enemies of the average American. Make no mistake about it, they are going for you! These people are so evil and so power-drunk that they’d burn the nation to the ground rather than let Donald Trump live another day in office.