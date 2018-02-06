UCF Muslim Student Calls for Expulsion of Student Who Declined to Wear Hijab

PJ MEDIA – ROBERT SPENCER

It happened on “World Hijab Day.”

A Muslim student at the University of Central Florida, Rayyan Sukkarieh, grew enraged when another student, Kathy Zhu, refused her invitation to don a hijab in solidarity with supposedly oppressed Muslim women.

Sukkarieh took to Twitter to admonish Zhu: “You didn’t take the time to even ask questions or try to understand what Hijab is. That’s ignorant of you. You literally sprinted after taking the photos. Pathetic.” Sukkarieh added: “TWITTER DO YOUR THING. Let’s get this girl expelled….Ignorance will not be tolerated at my campus.”

Happily, UCF officials rejected this call to expel Zhu. That Sukkarieh made it at all, however, reveals the authoritarianism and coercion at the heart of both Leftism and Islam.