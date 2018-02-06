Trump lawyers warn him against Mueller interview: report

THE HILL – JACQUELINE THOMSEN

President Trump’s lawyers are urging him to not sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, The New York Times reported Monday.

Trump’s attorneys have advised him against the interview over concerns that he could be charged with lying to investigators in the probe into Russian election meddling, according to The Times.

Trump publicly said last month that he would be willing to sit down with Mueller, but hedged it by saying it would be up to his lawyers to decide whether or not he would take part in an interview.

“I’m looking forward to it, actually,” Trump told reporters last month.