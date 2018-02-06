Police Officer Working to Deport Illegals Threatened at Home by Muslim Extremists

BREITBART – CHRIS TOMLINSON

A pair of Islamic extremists confronted a police officer in the German region of North Rhine-Westphalia in front of his apartment to intimidate him because he is involved in deportations.

The unnamed officer is said to be a member of the Federal German police force which is responsible for border security in the country. The two men, described as belonging to the radical Islamic scene, threatened the officer who was forced to flee to his home where his dog confronted the men, barked and caused them to flee, Focus reports.

While the incident occurred on January 26th, the information was only recently released to the public. Officials say the two men approached in a Mercedes-Benz S-class vehicle, were wearing long beards and traditional conservative Islamic clothing.