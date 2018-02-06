Photos show Richard Dreyfuss groping two Long Island fans after 2004 Broadway show

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – NANCY DILLON

When two Long Island friends went to see Richard Dreyfuss in the 2004 Broadway production of “Sly Fox,” they weren’t expecting such a close encounter with the Oscar winner.

But after the show, they were invited to visit the “Jaws” actor backstage, where he allegedly pawed at the women and “grabbed” one on her backside, they told the Daily News.

In a series of photos shared exclusively with The News, Dreyfuss is seen squeezing one of the women on her buttock, and then wrapping his arms around her waist so one hand is touching her breasts while the other is extending down toward her crotch.

“The first thing he did was give me a hug, and he stuck his hand almost in the crack of my butt. He didn’t even give me any warning,’ the woman, who asked to be identified only by her first name, Beth, said.