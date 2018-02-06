Male Student Sues Yale Over ‘Gender Bias’ Suspension

PJ MEDIA – TOM KNIGHTON

Despite the Trump administration overturning Obama-era guidance regarding Title IX’s applicability on sexual assault cases, many universities still ignore due process when it comes to male students. This is also despite several universities losing lawsuits for enforcing the Obama-era guidance.

Now, for their obstinance, Yale University finds itself embroiled in yet another lawsuit. A male student alleges his two-semester suspension was the result of gender bias at the university.

As PJ Media contributor Toni Airaksinen writes at Campus Reform: “The student — identified in the lawsuit as John Doe — was suspended for two semesters after he was accused of groping two female students. He is the fourth male student to file suit against Yale alleging gender discrimination since 2011.”

Doe was apparently accused by two supposedly long-time friends of groping them. However, the suspicious behavior started almost immediately. For example, the two complaints were filed just minutes apart. Further, the two women were communicating via text message during the hearing in what the lawsuit contends was “an obvious attempt to present consistent and unified testimony.”