GERMAN REFUGEE WORKER ADMITS SHE WAS WRONG, PLANS TO MOVE TO POLAND

INFOWARS – PAUL JOSEPH WATSON

A refugee worker who once welcomed Angela Merkel’s decision to open Germany’s borders to over a million predominantly Muslim migrants now admits she was wrong and is emigrating to Poland, asserting, “It’s too late for Germany.”

After founding the refugee aid association Working Group Asylum + Human Rights in 2012, Rebecca Sommer was delighted to welcome the deluge of migrants that began arriving in Germany in the second half of 2015.

“At that time I wanted to help everyone and truly believed that all these people were fleeing hell and were in a state of complete distress,” Sommer told Polish weekly Do Rzeczy.

Along with over 300 volunteers, Sommer began providing German language courses to the new arrivals with the aim of helping them integrate into society.

With the initial hope that “their medieval view was going to change with time,” Sommer soon realized that, “Muslim refugees have grown up with values that are totally different, they have undergone brainwashing from childhood on and are indoctrinated by Islam and absolutely do not intend to adopt our values.”