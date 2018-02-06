Drag Queens to Teach Children at Swedish Library, ‘It is Important to Break Societal Norms’

BREITBART – VIRGINIA HALE

Cross-dressers ‘Lady Busty’ and ‘Miss Shameless’ are to teach children in Malmö the importance of equality and not to fear immigrants at events starting later this month.

From February 17th, Malmö City Library will begin holding Drag Queen Story Hours at which men dressed as women will read fairy tales encouraging children to experiment with gender, local media reports.

“As an LGBT-certified library, we want to work actively with these issues,” said communications officer Johan Björkwall. “So when we were approached about [Drag Queen Story Hour] we said yes.”