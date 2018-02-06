At least 33 infected with HIV by fake doctor using tainted syringe

YAHOO NEWS:

At least 33 people have tested positive for HIV in Bangarmau town of Uttar Pradesh after an unqualified medical practitioner injected some of them with an infected syringe, a government official said.

The 33 were confirmed from among 566 people tested at government-organised HIV screening camps on Jan. 24, 25 and 27, according to SP Choudhary, chief medical officer (CMO) of Unnao district, which includes Bangarmau. The camps were set up after several suspected HIV cases showed up during routine tests at the district hospitals in Bangarmau late last year, he added.

“We ask HIV patients various things to know the source of infection,” Choudhary said. “When we asked these patients whether they had used common syringes, some of them told us about a doctor they went to who uses the same syringe on all his patients.”