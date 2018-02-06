Amtrak train breaks apart at 125 mph

NEW YORK POST – DANIELLE FURFARO

A high-speed Amtrak train bound for Penn Station broke apart as it was cruising through Maryland on Tuesday, sources told The Post.

The 2150 Acela was traveling from Washington, DC, to the Big Apple when the incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. The train was traveling at about 125 mph, according to the source.

“Someone could have been walking through the train when that happened and fell to their death,” said the source.

Amtrak officials confirmed the incident and said there were 52 passengers aboard at the time.

A photo shows the connector between two coupled trains broken and separated. Only the air hoses remained connected between the two cars, which both had passengers in them, said the source.