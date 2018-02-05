WATCH: Mexican Cartel Gunmen Engage Marines, Police near Tourist Hotspot

BREITBART – ROBERT ARCE

At least five suspected cartel gunmen were captured in Baja California Sur on January 29 after firing upon and attempting to flee Mexican Marines and local police.

The violent confrontation occurred at approximately 4:30 pm in the popular tourist spot of La Paz after officers attempted to stop a vehicle full of gunmen. The governor of Baja California Sur, Carlos Mendoza Davis, confirmed the circumstances during a press conference with local media outlets.

The governor reported that five suspects were captured after they retreated into a residence and exchanged gunfire with security personnel for approximately 30 minutes before they surrendered. Numerous high-powered rifles, handguns, and ammo were recovered by investigators of the state attorney general’s office with support from the Marines.