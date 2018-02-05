US investigator of ivory, rhino horn trade killed in Kenya

YAHOO NEWS – TOM ODULA, CHRISTOPHER TORCHIA

Esmond Bradley Martin, a Kenya-based American conservationist whose dogged investigations of the elephant ivory and rhino horn trades over decades were seen as critical in efforts to protect the threatened species, was found stabbed to death in his Nairobi home, Kenyan authorities said Monday.

International conservationists were shaken by news of the violent death of Bradley Martin, a distinctive figure known for his shock of white hair and a handkerchief tucked into his jacket breast pocket whose off-beat appearance belied the passion and rigor that he channeled into his work in far-flung parts of the world. He sometimes worked undercover, and at considerable personal risk, while still managing to extract valuable information from traders and dealers.

“He was an inspiration” and a pioneer of research on the illegal wildlife trade, said Julian Rademeyer, author of “Killing for Profit,” a book about rhino horn trafficking. “He was prepared to go to some of the most remote places on earth to dig up information.”