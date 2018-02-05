U.S. starts Iraq drawdown after declaration of victory over IS

USA TODAY – SUSANNAH GEORGE, QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

American troops have started to draw down from Iraq following Baghdad’s declaration of victory over the Islamic State group last year, according to Western contractors at a U.S.-led coalition base in Iraq.

Dozens of American soldiers have been transported from Iraq to Afghanistan on daily flights over the past week, along with weapons and equipment, the contractors said.

Two Iraqi officials confirmed to The Associated Press that the U.S.-led coalition and the Iraqi government have reached an agreement to draw down troops in Iraq for the first time since the war against IS was launched over three years ago.

The Iraqi officials said the process has not officially begun.