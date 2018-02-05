Suspect takes sledgehammer to 12 Dallas police cars

WFAA:

Katayoun Mokhtarzadeh lives near the Dallas Police Headquarters. It’s a reason to feel safe, but not after an overnight incident at the station.

Police arrested 58-year-old Greg Simpson for smashing the windows of 12 police squad cars with a sledgehammer at the central patrol parking lot.

Michael Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association, said an unarmed intake officer spotted the suspect and arrested him.

“He’s very lucky that that guy didn’t turn the sledge hammer and assault him,” said Matta. “The Marshal’s would have had to come out and it could have turned into a deadly force confrontation.”

This incident is the latest in a string of attacks on Dallas police buildings.