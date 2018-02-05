Officials warn against sharing disturbing video circulating on Facebook

FOX 5:

The FBI and local enforcement agencies across the country have issued warnings about a disturbing video circulating on Facebook and other social media networks. The bottom line: sharing the video, and even viewing, is a crime.

The video, according to law enforcement officials, shows an adult male sexually abusing a young child. Facebook users have encouraged others to share the video to try to help catch the people involved in exploiting the child, but law enforcement agencies, including the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, say sharing the video is actually a felony.

“PLEASE DO NOT SHARE those images or video,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a message posted to their Facebook page Sunday. “Images and video depicting the sexual abuse of a child are pornography. Sharing them, even if your intent is to help, is a crime and continues to victimize the child.”