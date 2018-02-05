Man impregnates biological daughter, plans to marry her, warrants say

CBS NORTH CAROLINA:

A Knightdale man and his biological daughter face incest charges after warrants say they had a sexual relationship and planned to marry.

Katie Rose Pladl was born in January 1998 to Steven Walter Pladl and her mother and then legally adopted out of state.

When Katie Pladl turned 18, she used social media to reach out to her biological parents, according to warrants. After making contact with them, she moved to their home just west of Richmond, Virginia, in August 2016 and began to live with her biological parents and their two other children.