John McCain, Chris Coons to introduce bipartisan DACA citizenship bill to break immigration logjam: Report

WASHINGTON EXAMINER – JOSH SIEGEL

A bipartisan pair of senators plans Monday to introduce a narrow bill to provide a path to citizenship for immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children, as a way to break the congressional logjam over immigration policy, according to a report Sunday.

Sens. John McCain, R., Ariz. and Chris Coons, D., Del., plan to unveil a proposal that offers a path to citizenship for young immigrants known as “Dreamers” who have lived in the U.S. since Dec. 31, 2014, the Wall Street Journal reported. That is expected to be a larger group than would be covered by President Trump’s proposal to provide legal status to 1.8 million young immigrants.

“It’s time we end the gridlock so we can quickly move on to completing a long-term budget agreement that provides our men and women in uniform the support they deserve,” McCain said in a statement to the Journal.