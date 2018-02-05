Germs in airplane cabins are bad, but it’s even worse at the airport terminal

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES – HUGO MARTIN
You don’t have to be a germophobe to want to slip on rubber gloves when you enter an airplane cabin.
A new study confirms once again that various surfaces in the cabin of a commercial plane have many times the amount of bacteria than an average kitchen counter. But the latest study found that surfaces in airport terminals can have even higher germ counts than those in the planes.
The highest number of colony-forming units of bacteria per square inch were found on those increasingly popular self-serve ticketing kiosks that are popping up in terminals around the country, including Los Angeles International Airport.
Folks from the website Insurancequotes.com conducted swab tests on the surfaces of three major airports and three airlines and calculated the bacteria or fungal cell counts for several surfaces. The website declined to disclose the names of the airports and airlines that were tested.