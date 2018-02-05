Eagles fans flock to Philadelphia streets to celebrate Super Bowl win

ESPN – JORDAN RAANAN

Thousands of fans flocked to the streets of Philadelphia on Sunday night to celebrate the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title in franchise history. It was a party for the ages for a city starved for a football championship.Fans hugged, cried and chanted the “Fly Eagles Fly” fight song relentlessly as midnight green fireworks filled the cloudy sky.

Fans flocked to Broad Street in Center City immediately after the final play until the area was jam packed for almost half a mile.

There was one car turned on its side on Walnut Street in the center of the action. There were also some bottles thrown in the area and one police officer said a fan was arrested for climbing a street pole without clothes.