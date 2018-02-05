Canada Changing National Anthem to Remove Male Pronouns to Make Lyrics ‘Gender Neutral’

BREITBART – WARNER TODD HUSTON

Canada jumped upon the PC Express with both feet this week after its Senate passed a bill to make country’s national anthem “gender neutral” by taking out the word “sons” because it is too masculine.

The offending line in the tune “O Canada,” reads, “True patriot love in all thy sons command.” Critics insisted that “thy sons” was not “inclusive” enough, so a bill was introduced to change the line to read, “True patriot love in all of us command.”

The song was originally written in 1908 and made the national anthem by an act of Parliament in 1980.