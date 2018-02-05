Amtrak conductor killed in crash was worried about rail safety, sister-in-law says

NEW YORK POST – LAURI MIZRAHI, BRUCE GOULDING

The Amtrak engineer killed in Sunday’s crash had been involved in “four or five accidents’’ in recent years — traumatic experiences that led his brother to tell him minutes before he took his fatal ride, “Keep your eyes open,’’ the sibling said.

“Yeah, yeah, I will, it’s all good,’’ Michael Kempf replied as he boarded Amtrak’s doomed Silver Star, according to his brother, Richard Kempf.

“Michael had about four or five accidents over the six or eight years he was with Amtrak — there was always someone trying to beat the tracks or a suicider waiting for a train,” Richard said.

“After each accident, Amtrak gave him the rest of the week off but always pushed to get him rolling again.”

Michael eventually wanted to go on disability because he suffered mental trauma from the accidents and was afraid something else would happen, Richard said.