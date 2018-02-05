Americans In ISIS: Some 300 Tried To Join, 12 Have Returned To U.S.

NPR – GREG MYRE

An estimated 300 Americans attempted to join the Islamic State and other radical Islamist groups in Iraq and Syria, including a small number who rose to senior positions, according to the most detailed report to date on this issue.

So far, 12 of those Americans have returned home, yet none has carried out an attack on U.S. soil, according the report released Monday by George Washington University’s Program on Extremism.

“I think what we were struck with was the few numbers of returnees that we saw,” said Seamus Hughes, one of the report’s authors. “There was always concern that this wave of what the FBI would call ‘the terrorist diaspora’ would come back. In many ways it’s just a trickle right now.”

The exact number of Americans who ran off to join the Islamic State — and their fates — has always been fuzzy. The U.S. military, the intelligence community and the FBI have occasionally offered general numbers, but provided few details.