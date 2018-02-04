Trey Gowdy: Memo Doesn’t Have ‘Any Impact’ on Mueller’s Probe

NEWSMAX:

Supporting FBI special counsel Robert Mueller “100 percent,” Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election is not impacted by the release of the FISA memo, because there are both Russia meddling and FISA abuses as alleged.

“I actually don’t think [the memo] has any impact on the Russia probe for this reason . . . there is a Russia investigation without a dossier,” Gowdy, a member of the House Intel Committee who was “pretty integrally involved” in drafting the memo, told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“So, to the extent the memo deals with the dossier and the FISA process, the dossier has nothing to do with the meeting at Trump Tower. The dossier has nothing to do with an email sent by Cambridge Analytica. The dossier really has nothing to do with George Papadopoulos’ meeting in Great Britain.