Toddler found on porch in Ohio

ABC 13:

A 2-year-old Ohio girl was found frozen to death on her front porch, according to police.

“You’re gonna carefully tilt the head back, you’re gonna pinch her nose closed and completely cover her mouth with your mouth and then blow two regular breaths into the lungs,” 911 dispatcher explains.

The Ohio dispatcher tried to give CPR advice to a frantic mother who discovered her daughter unresponsive on their front porch.

Akron police say around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, they were called to an apartment on Doty Drive.