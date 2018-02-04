Jimmy Kimmel: Talk Show Hosts Are Liberal ‘Because It Requires a Level of Intelligence’

BREITBART:

Comedian and ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has claimed the reason so many of his fellow late-night hosts are liberal is because the job requires a certain “intelligence” that conservatives apparently lack.

“It just so happens that almost every talk show host is liberal and that’s because it requires a level of intelligence,” Kimmel said during a live event for progressive podcast show Pod Save America.

The line was tweeted out by Emily Favreau, the wife of the former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, who was hosting the event.