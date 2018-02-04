Jemele Hill to Sharpton: Trump Uses ‘Racial Pornography’ to Rile Up His Base

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ESPN’s Jemele Hill appeared on MSNBC with Al Sharpton this morning ahead of the Super Bowl and she criticized President Trumpfor his reference to protesting athletes during the State of the Union.

Trump briefly referenced “why we proudly stand for the national anthem” during his big address, a clear reference to athletes who have taken a knee during the anthem to protest issues like police brutality.

Hill, who got a lot of media attention after calling Trump a white supremacist last year, first addressed her departure from SportsCenter, while still remaining at ESPN. She said it was “100% my choice” to go from the TV position to The Undefeated.