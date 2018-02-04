Amtrak, CSX train collision in South Carolina leaves 2 dead, 70 injured, officials say

FOX NEWS:

At least two people were killed and 70 were injured when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a CSX freight train early Sunday just outside the capital of South Carolina, officials said.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said Amtrak 91 was traveling from New York to Miami when it collided with the CSX train in Cayce around 2:35 a.m. At least 70 people were transported to local hospitals, Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said at a news conference.

“We have anywhere from scratches and bumps to more severe broken bones,” Cahill told reporters.

Amtrak said in a statement the train’s lead engine derailed, as did some passenger cars that was carrying eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board. TV footage from the crash scene showed the aftermath of the collision, with the Amtrak engine on its side and its front crumpled.