TREASONOUS WAR MONGER MCCAIN WANTS WAR WITH RUSSIA!

BUSINESS INSIDER:

GOP Sen. John McCain condemned attacks on the integrity of the Department of Justice and FBI on Friday, minutes after President Donald Trump declassified the controversial memo from House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes.

“In 2016, the Russian government engaged in an elaborate plot to interfere in an American election and undermine our democracy. Russia employed the same tactics it has used to influence elections around the world, from France and Germany to Ukraine, Montenegro, and beyond,” McCain said in a statement.

“Putin’s regime launched cyberattacks and spread disinformation with the goal of sowing chaos and weakening faith in our institutions. And while we have no evidence that these efforts affected the outcome of our election, I fear they succeeded in fueling political discord and dividing us from one another.”