Suspect accused of killing Ivy Leaguer pleads not guilty

NEW YORK POST:

A Southern California man pleaded not guilty Friday to the murder of a University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a park not far from his family’s home.

Samuel Woodward, 20, of Newport Beach was ordered held on $5 million bail with conditions including GPS monitoring, a curfew and a protective order for the victim’s family if he is released.

Woodward is charged in the killing of 19-year-old college sophomore Blaze Bernstein, who was home visiting his family on winter break in Lake Forest. Authorities said the two attended the same high school but did not know if they were friends at the time.