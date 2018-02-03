Mom Has 5-Year-Old Burned in Voodoo Ritual, Say Police

BREITBART:

A five-year-old little girl has been burned and permanently disfigured after she was subjected to a Voodoo ritual. Fire blown over her face and cuts to her body were intended to banish the demon that her mother believed made her misbehave.

“[The mother] stated that her children have been behaving badly due to evil spirits and that they perform prayers, and use certain water and oils to make the demon leave,” The Enterprise reported after looking at a report provided by East Bridgewater Police Detective John Grillo.

The Massachusetts publication reported that the mother is of Haitian descent and “believes in the religion of Voodoo, which originated in Haiti in the 18th century and is centered around the worship of spirits.” The child’s mother asked two women to perform the “ritual,” police officials said.