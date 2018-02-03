Discovery below jungle canopy rewrites Mayan history

NEW YORK POST – NATALIE O’NEILL

The Mayan civilization was much bigger than anyone realized — on a par with ancient Greece or China, according to a major archaeological breakthrough.

Researchers have digitally unearthed more than 60,000 man-made ruins — including palaces, cities and elevated highways — that have been hidden for centuries in the jungles of northern Guatemala, National Geographic reports.

The Mayan civilization was previously believed to be populated by 5 million people, but the breakthrough shows it may have been up to three times bigger, according to the archaeologists behind the report.