Dad launches car with family inside over opening drawbridge

NEW YORK POST:

A New Jersey family cheated death when they pulled off a wild move — straight out of an action movie — and escaped the clutches of an opening drawbridge.

Terrance Naphys and his family were en route by car to Cape May earlier this month when they found themselves caught in a terrifying situation as they were crossing the Middle Thorofare Bridge, which connects Wildwood and Cape May.

Suddenly, the steel grate of the bridge started to open underneath them, rising between 3 and 6 feet in the air — and Naphys made a quick decision to gun it over the bridge.

“He accelerated, and of course then we landed with a big impact on the concrete on the side,” the man’s wife, Jackie Naphys, told CBS Philadelphia in an interview this week.