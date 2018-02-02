Woman restrained with duct tape, zip ties after storming cockpit

NEW YORK POST:

A passenger was taken into custody Wednesday after landing in Charlotte, NC, for attacking three airline crew members during the flight.

Charlene Sarieann Harriott, 36, was aboard an American Airlines flight from Dallas/Fort Worth to Charlotte on Wednesday morning. As the flight began its descent, Harriott, who was seated at the rear of the plane, reportedly ran from her seat toward the cockpit.

Flight attendants, who had taken their seats when Harriott bolted from the last row, ordered her to stop. When Harriott did not, the flight attendants gave chase down the aisle.

The crew restrained her with duct tape and zip ties in the first-class section of the plane, the Charlotte Observer reports, but Harriott “became more aggressive and physically violent toward the flight crew.”