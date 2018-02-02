Trump accuses top FBI, DOJ officials of politicizing probes as memo release looms

POLITICO – CRISTIANO LIMA

President Donald Trump accused officials at the FBI and the Justice Department on Friday of having “politicized” their investigations, ratcheting up his attacks on law enforcement agencies as he readies the release of an incendiary memo alleging wrongdoing by top bureau officials.

“The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago,” the president tweeted. “Rank & File are great people!”

The White House told reporters that the president is expected to green-light the disclosure of a hotly-contested House intelligence memo as soon as Friday that contains allegations that senior FBI officials overstepped in their probe into Russian operatives and their ties to the Trump campaign.