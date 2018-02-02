Teen shot in head during ‘terrifying’ courthouse scuffle

NEW YORK POST – JOSHUA RHETT MILLER

An 18-year-old man was shot in the head after grabbing a constable’s baton at a courthouse in Canada — a violent confrontation that unfolded in front of the teen’s mother, authorities said.

The man, identified by several local news outlets as Steven Bertrand, was shot during the spat at the Maniwaki Courthouse in Quebec at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, after he tried to step outside to have a cigarette. A 2-minute video of the harrowing ordeal— which had been watched more than 2 million times on Facebook as of Friday — shows witnesses inside the courthouse criticizing the court officers as they struggle with Bertrand.

“Stop f–king choking him, bro,” one witness said. “That’s abuse of force, that’s abuse of force, buddy. Steven, knock him the f–k out, that’s abuse of force.”