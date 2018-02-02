Man who sold ammunition to Vegas gunman charged with making armor-piercing bullets

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – MEGAN CERULLO

The Arizona man who sold 720 rounds of tracer ammunition to Las Vegas massacre gunman Stephen Paddock was charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets Friday.

The unfired bullets were recovered from Paddock’s Mandalay Bay hotel room.

Fingerprints linked the bullets to Haig, who was not licensed to manufacture armor-piercing ammunition, according to a complaint filed Friday in federal court in Phoenix.

Haig was charged just before he held a news conference Friday.

He told reporters that his customer was well dressed, polite, and didn’t raise any suspicions.