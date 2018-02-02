LENINS POPE REPLACES REAL CATHOLIC BISHOPS WITH CHINA’S COMMUNIST STOOGES

Pope’s China Calculation Clashes with Image as Champion of Oppressed

Some believers say they feel abandoned when Pope Francis pursues diplomatic goals in China, Russia, Mideast

Francis X. Rocca –WALL STREET JOURNAL

Pope Francis’ recent decision to replace two Chinese bishops loyal to Rome with selectees of the country’s Communist government, heralding his broader moves to reset the Vatican’s ties with Beijing, has drawn cries of betrayal from advocates of the country’s long-persecuted “underground” Catholic Church.

READ MORE AT WALL STREET JOURNAL